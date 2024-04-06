Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Stake Reduced by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 178,676 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,870 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $23,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 2,529.0% during the 4th quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 76,478 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,182,000 after buying an additional 73,569 shares during the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $170.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $73.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.14. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $89.74 and a fifty-two week high of $174.08.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $38.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 4.68%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.15%.

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.26, for a total value of $1,132,272.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,242.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Richard G. Harbison sold 21,934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total value of $3,208,286.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,648,120.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.26, for a total value of $1,132,272.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,242.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,056 shares of company stock worth $5,272,681 in the last quarter. 4.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PSX. Barclays increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup began coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.38.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

