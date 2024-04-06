PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN) Hits New 1-Year High at $39.91

PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $39.91 and last traded at $39.80, with a volume of 9887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.27.

Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on PHINIA in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $882.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $900.00 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that PHINIA Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHIN. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PHINIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $142,304,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PHINIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,398,000. Harris Associates L P purchased a new position in shares of PHINIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,654,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of PHINIA by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,350,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,187,000 after acquiring an additional 865,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of PHINIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $19,461,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.94% of the company’s stock.

PHINIA Inc engages in the development, design, and manufacture of integrated components and systems that optimize performance, increase efficiency, and reduce emissions in combustion and hybrid propulsion for commercial and light vehicles, and industrial applications. The company operates through Fuel Systems and Aftermarket segments.

