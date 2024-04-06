PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) Hits New 12-Month High at $15.00

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.00 and last traded at $14.97, with a volume of 72147 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.95.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.35 and its 200 day moving average is $13.66.

Get PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund alerts:

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.1188 per share. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund

About PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTY. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,738,143 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $22,718,000 after acquiring an additional 139,403 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,691,572 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $22,109,000 after acquiring an additional 133,258 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC lifted its stake in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 1,560,709 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $20,398,000 after acquiring an additional 15,755 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC lifted its stake in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 1,103,619 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,612,000 after acquiring an additional 141,434 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 858,966 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,227,000 after acquiring an additional 13,589 shares during the period. 10.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in corporate debt obligations rated in the lowest investment grade category Baa or BBB and in the highest non-investment grade category Ba or BB.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.