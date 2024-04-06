PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) Hits New 12-Month High at $15.00

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.00 and last traded at $14.97, with a volume of 72147 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.95.
PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.35 and its 200 day moving average is $13.66.
PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.1188 per share. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th.
Institutional Trading of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund
About PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund
PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in corporate debt obligations rated in the lowest investment grade category Baa or BBB and in the highest non-investment grade category Ba or BB.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Beazer Homes USA is an Overlooked Opportunity in Housing
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- 5 Stocks in the Current Bull Market with Upside to Come
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- 5 High Short Interest Stocks Getting Squeezed With Upside To Go
Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.