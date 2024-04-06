Pinewood Technologies Group (LON:PINE) Hits New 12-Month High at $39.15

Pinewood Technologies Group PLC (LON:PINE – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 39.15 ($0.49) and last traded at GBX 39.15 ($0.49), with a volume of 1239893 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 38.35 ($0.48).

Pinewood Technologies Group Stock Performance

Pinewood Technologies Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be issued a GBX 24.50 ($0.31) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider William Berman sold 1,462,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 35 ($0.44), for a total value of £511,739.90 ($642,405.10). 24.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pinewood Technologies Group Company Profile

Pinewood Technologies Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail sector in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: UK Motor, Software, and Leasing segments. Its UK Motor segment includes sale and servicing of vehicles in the UK; Software segment includes Licencing of Software as a Service to global automotive business users; and Leasing segment includes provision of fleet and contract hire.

Featured Stories

