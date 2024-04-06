Piper Sandler Increases Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Price Target to $55.00

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report) had its price target upped by Piper Sandler from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BHF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an underperform rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.86.

NASDAQ:BHF opened at $51.30 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.03 and its 200-day moving average is $49.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Brighthouse Financial has a 52 week low of $39.24 and a 52 week high of $56.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.16.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by ($0.91). Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 27.01% and a positive return on equity of 20.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial will post 16.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Brighthouse Financial news, EVP Vonda Huss sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.85, for a total transaction of $468,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,080 shares in the company, valued at $1,268,698. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Eric T. Steigerwalt sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total value of $1,174,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 390,765 shares in the company, valued at $18,350,324.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vonda Huss sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.85, for a total transaction of $468,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,698. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Brighthouse Financial by 0.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,758,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,012,000 after buying an additional 46,528 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Brighthouse Financial by 4.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,354,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,616,000 after buying an additional 94,816 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Brighthouse Financial by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,085,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,367,000 after buying an additional 11,646 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Brighthouse Financial by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,061,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,200,000 after buying an additional 45,938 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Brighthouse Financial by 1.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,033,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,950,000 after buying an additional 12,176 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

