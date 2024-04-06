Piper Sandler Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Penumbra (NYSE:PEN)

Piper Sandler reissued their overweight rating on shares of Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $290.00 price target on the stock.

PEN has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Penumbra from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $284.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $289.00 price target on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Penumbra from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $284.00 price target on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Penumbra from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Penumbra currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $304.45.

Shares of Penumbra stock opened at $223.95 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $244.09 and a 200-day moving average of $235.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.06 and a quick ratio of 3.49. The company has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 97.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.51. Penumbra has a 1-year low of $180.93 and a 1-year high of $348.67.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $284.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.62 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 8.59%. The company’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Penumbra will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Don W. Kassing sold 778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.72, for a total transaction of $182,612.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $315,698.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Penumbra news, Director Don W. Kassing sold 778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.72, for a total value of $182,612.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $315,698.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.07, for a total value of $130,242.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,953,476.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,648 shares of company stock valued at $2,369,903 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Penumbra by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Penumbra by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Penumbra by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,267,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Penumbra by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Penumbra by 171.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

