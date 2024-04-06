PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) Now Covered by Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley began coverage on shares of PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AGS. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of PlayAGS in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Truist Financial increased their target price on PlayAGS from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.20.

Shares of AGS stock opened at $9.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.09, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.48. PlayAGS has a 52-week low of $4.53 and a 52-week high of $9.82. The company has a market capitalization of $365.16 million, a PE ratio of 931.00 and a beta of 2.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.00 and its 200 day moving average is $8.02.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Napatree Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PlayAGS during the 4th quarter valued at $707,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PlayAGS by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,094,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,653,000 after acquiring an additional 146,186 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of PlayAGS by 119.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 81,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 44,541 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 30,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 14,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 20,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

