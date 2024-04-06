Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) Shares Acquired by China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Free Report) by 353.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,929 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Pliant Therapeutics were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 144.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 271.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 94.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. 97.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pliant Therapeutics news, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 25,721 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total transaction of $443,172.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,451,261.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 25,721 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total transaction of $443,172.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,451,261.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Hans Hull sold 9,786 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total value of $168,612.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,188,738.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,485 shares of company stock valued at $869,857. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Pliant Therapeutics from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Pliant Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.44.

Pliant Therapeutics Stock Up 0.7 %

Pliant Therapeutics stock opened at $14.65 on Friday. Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.60 and a twelve month high of $30.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.84. The company has a quick ratio of 17.72, a current ratio of 17.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Pliant Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. The company's lead candidate is bexotegrast, an oral, small-molecule, dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in phase 2b trials for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and in phase 2a trial for primary sclerosing cholangitis.

Featured Stories

