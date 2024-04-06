Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) Cut to Outperform at Raymond James

Raymond James lowered shares of Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $21.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Primo Water from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Primo Water from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.75.

Get Primo Water alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PRMW

Primo Water Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:PRMW opened at $17.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.12. Primo Water has a 1-year low of $12.27 and a 1-year high of $18.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $438.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.93 million. Primo Water had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 10.82%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Primo Water will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Primo Water Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. This is an increase from Primo Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Primo Water’s payout ratio is currently 24.16%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRMW. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Primo Water in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Primo Water by 358.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Primo Water by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Primo Water during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Primo Water by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

About Primo Water

(Get Free Report)

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored essence water, filtration units, and coffee.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.