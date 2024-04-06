Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) Shares Purchased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC – Free Report) by 24.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,724 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,036 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.51% of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF worth $10,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of USMC. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $312,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 15.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $495,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ USMC opened at $50.62 on Friday. Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $39.32 and a 12 month high of $51.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.73.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1548 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (USMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to offer exposure to the largest of the US large-cap segment. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. USMC was launched on Oct 12, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

