Private Trust Co. NA Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 181.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,761 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,357 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPGP. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,020,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,843 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 50.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,670,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,636,000 after purchasing an additional 891,343 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 30.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,309,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,483,000 after purchasing an additional 306,394 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 194.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 430,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,324,000 after purchasing an additional 284,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 38.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 720,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,495,000 after purchasing an additional 198,784 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF stock opened at $105.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 12-month low of $83.14 and a 12-month high of $107.06.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

