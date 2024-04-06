Private Trust Co. NA Buys 20,504 Shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK)

Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Free Report) by 35.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 77,957 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,504 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BHK. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,440 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 7,171 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 230,548 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,997,000 after acquiring an additional 23,059 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,345,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 536,211 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,970,000 after acquiring an additional 42,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $993,000.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BHK opened at $10.76 on Friday. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.02 and a fifty-two week high of $11.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.35.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.37%.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

