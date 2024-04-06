Private Trust Co. NA Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Private Trust Co. NA decreased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 23.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,346 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 9,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 24,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Life Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Life Advisors now owns 32,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $57.15 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $47.19 and a 52 week high of $58.19.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

