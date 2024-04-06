Private Trust Co. NA Grows Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM)

Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,117 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,376 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 567,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,184,000 after buying an additional 14,527 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 526,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,765,000 after purchasing an additional 21,915 shares during the last quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 47.3% in the second quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 522,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,422,000 after purchasing an additional 167,667 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 300,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 279,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,649,000 after purchasing an additional 12,879 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPTM opened at $63.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.23 and its 200 day moving average is $57.70. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.63 and a fifty-two week high of $64.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.01.

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Composite 1500 index, a market-cap-weighted index selected by the S&P Committee that covers the entire US market cap spectrum. SPTM was launched on Oct 4, 2000 and is managed by State Street.

