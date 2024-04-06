Private Trust Co. NA Has $615,000 Stock Position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Private Trust Co. NA trimmed its stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 488 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTE. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 40.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,350,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,670 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 262,768.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,824,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,612 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 7.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,142,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,045,000 after purchasing an additional 643,607 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 27.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,765,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,848,000 after purchasing an additional 590,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 207.8% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 667,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,934,000 after acquiring an additional 450,788 shares in the last quarter. 13.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on TotalEnergies from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Se Totalenergies acquired 196,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $4,502,597.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 295,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,749,072.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

TotalEnergies Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of TTE opened at $72.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $171.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.90. TotalEnergies SE has a one year low of $54.94 and a one year high of $72.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.38.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.27). TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $54.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a $0.597 dividend. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.57%.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

(Free Report)

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.