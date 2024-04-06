Private Trust Co. NA Has $690,000 Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in CME Group were worth $690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 15,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,191,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in CME Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in CME Group by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 12,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. bought a new position in CME Group during the fourth quarter worth about $752,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in CME Group by 358.8% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $211.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $213.43 and its 200 day moving average is $211.14. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $175.73 and a 1 year high of $223.80.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.10. CME Group had a net margin of 57.83% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.86%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $210.00 target price (down from $235.00) on shares of CME Group in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $229.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.64.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

