Private Trust Co. NA Has $949,000 Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Private Trust Co. NA cut its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,150 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. Mariner LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,597,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,948,000 after buying an additional 135,766 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 48,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after buying an additional 2,063 shares in the last quarter. Stairway Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 360,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,329,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 270.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 374,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,992,000 after purchasing an additional 49,642 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of VTEB stock opened at $49.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.61 and its 200-day moving average is $49.81. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.14 and a 52-week high of $51.15.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.1279 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

