Private Trust Co. NA Increases Stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,406 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 216.0% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 81.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the period.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

BATS PTLC opened at $47.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.22.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US large-cap index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTLC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

