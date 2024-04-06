Private Trust Co. NA Sells 1,492 Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Private Trust Co. NA lessened its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,492 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFF. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 43.8% during the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFF opened at $32.06 on Friday. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a one year low of $28.15 and a one year high of $32.66. The company has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.88.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1561 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

