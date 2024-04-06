Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Shares Purchased by China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Free Report) by 351.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,203 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,828 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Prothena were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Prothena by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 40,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Prothena by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,423 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Prothena by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Prothena by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Prothena by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Prothena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Prothena in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Prothena in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Prothena from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Prothena in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.63.

Shares of NASDAQ PRTA opened at $23.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.74. Prothena Co. plc has a 52-week low of $22.23 and a 52-week high of $79.65.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($0.03). Prothena had a negative net margin of 160.91% and a negative return on equity of 24.84%. The firm had revenue of $0.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Prothena’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Prothena Co. plc will post -4.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Prothena news, CAO Karin L. Walker sold 5,000 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $170,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 28.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies which is in Phase IIb clinical trial; NNC6019 that is in Phase lI clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and BMS-986446 and PRX012, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

