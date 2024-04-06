Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Sold by SteelPeak Wealth LLC

SteelPeak Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 25.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,318,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,310,000 after buying an additional 83,174 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter worth $798,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. 73.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

NYSE:PEG opened at $66.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.39. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $53.71 and a fifty-two week high of $67.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Public Service Enterprise Group Increases Dividend

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Public Service Enterprise Group’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. This is a boost from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is presently 46.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on PEG. Barclays boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $61.00) on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Monday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Public Service Enterprise Group

Insider Activity at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other news, SVP Richard T. Thigpen sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.18, for a total value of $308,064.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,997,409.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Richard T. Thigpen sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.18, for a total value of $308,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,122 shares in the company, valued at $1,997,409.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $86,562.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,684,423. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,948 shares of company stock valued at $510,300. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

(Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.