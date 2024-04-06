PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) CEO Sells $601,650.48 in Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 25,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $601,650.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $526,009.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

PubMatic Stock Performance

PubMatic stock opened at $23.69 on Friday. PubMatic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.92 and a fifty-two week high of $24.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.94 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.23.

Get PubMatic alerts:

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $84.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.19 million. PubMatic had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PUBM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded PubMatic from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. B. Riley increased their target price on PubMatic from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. JMP Securities increased their target price on PubMatic from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of PubMatic in a report on Monday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.20.

Read Our Latest Report on PUBM

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PubMatic

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PUBM. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PubMatic during the 1st quarter valued at $1,412,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in PubMatic by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 323,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,275,000 after buying an additional 17,497 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in PubMatic by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 138,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after buying an additional 29,072 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in PubMatic by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in PubMatic by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 2,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.26% of the company’s stock.

About PubMatic

(Get Free Report)

PubMatic, Inc, a technology company, engages in the provision of a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for digital content creators, advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms worldwide. Its PubMatic SSP, a sell-side platform, used for the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for publishers and buyers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PubMatic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PubMatic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.