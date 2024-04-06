PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) General Counsel Sells $74,575.20 in Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) General Counsel Andrew Woods sold 3,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $74,575.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 21,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,903.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

PubMatic Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PUBM opened at $23.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 157.94 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.64 and a 200 day moving average of $16.23. PubMatic, Inc. has a one year low of $10.92 and a one year high of $24.18.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.15. PubMatic had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 3.29%. The company had revenue of $84.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PubMatic

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the third quarter worth $3,701,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the third quarter valued at about $1,350,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 48.6% in the third quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the third quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 0.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 174,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.26% of the company’s stock.

PUBM has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of PubMatic from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of PubMatic in a research note on Monday, March 25th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of PubMatic from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of PubMatic from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.20.

PubMatic Company Profile

PubMatic, Inc, a technology company, engages in the provision of a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for digital content creators, advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms worldwide. Its PubMatic SSP, a sell-side platform, used for the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for publishers and buyers.

Featured Stories

