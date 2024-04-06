PVH (NYSE:PVH) PT Lowered to $149.00

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by research analysts at Barclays from $157.00 to $149.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 37.12% from the stock’s previous close.

PVH has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on PVH from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of PVH from $134.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of PVH from $156.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of PVH from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of PVH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.00.

PVH opened at $108.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.20. PVH has a 12 month low of $69.27 and a 12 month high of $141.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $129.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.08.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 2nd. The textile maker reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. PVH had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PVH will post 10.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PVH announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, April 1st that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the textile maker to buy up to 24% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $430,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,432,069. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in PVH by 943.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,353,450 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $115,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,733 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in PVH by 15.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,198,557 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $550,762,000 after acquiring an additional 987,957 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PVH by 648.1% during the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 581,289 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $70,987,000 after acquiring an additional 503,586 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PVH in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,359,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in PVH in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,911,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, include branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

