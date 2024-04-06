Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTCR) Issued By Zacks Small Cap

HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTCR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Small Cap issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of HeartCore Enterprises in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 2nd. Zacks Small Cap analyst T. Kerr anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for HeartCore Enterprises’ current full-year earnings is $0.02 per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for HeartCore Enterprises’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

NASDAQ HTCR opened at $0.96 on Thursday. HeartCore Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $3.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.72. The stock has a market cap of $20.01 million, a P/E ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 1.62.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in HeartCore Enterprises stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTCR – Free Report) by 400.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,057 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.61% of HeartCore Enterprises worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HeartCore Enterprises Company Profile

HeartCore Enterprises, Inc, a software development company, provides Software as a Service solutions to enterprise customers in Japan and internationally. Its customer experience management platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as other tools and integrations, which enable companies to enhance the customer experience and drive engagement.

