Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NYSE:RHP)

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush cut their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report issued on Monday, April 1st. Wedbush analyst R. Anderson now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.68 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.15. The consensus estimate for Ryman Hospitality Properties’ current full-year earnings is $8.54 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Ryman Hospitality Properties’ FY2024 earnings at $8.00 EPS.

RHP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ryman Hospitality Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RHP opened at $115.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.09. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.57. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 12 month low of $79.86 and a 12 month high of $122.91.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, COO Patrick S. Chaffin sold 16,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.74, for a total value of $1,938,470.86. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,109,579.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ryman Hospitality Properties

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 6,550.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the first quarter worth $25,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 518.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 667.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

