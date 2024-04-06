Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:SXTP)

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTP – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright raised their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright analyst E. White now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.16) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.17). HC Wainwright currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.26) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.29) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.
60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SXTP opened at $0.28 on Friday. 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.22 and a 52 week high of $8.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.60.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals
60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases in the United States. The company offers Arakoda for malaria preventative treatment. It also engages in the development of Tafenoquine (Arakoda regimen) that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for COVID-19 indications; Tafenoquine, which is in phase IIA clinical trials for babesiosis, fungal pneumonias, and candidiasis disease; and Celgosivir for respiratory viruses and dengue.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Beazer Homes USA is an Overlooked Opportunity in Housing
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- 5 Stocks in the Current Bull Market with Upside to Come
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- 5 High Short Interest Stocks Getting Squeezed With Upside To Go
Receive News & Ratings for 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.