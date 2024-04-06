Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:SXTP)

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTP – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright raised their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright analyst E. White now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.16) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.17). HC Wainwright currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.26) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.29) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SXTP opened at $0.28 on Friday. 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.22 and a 52 week high of $8.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals stock. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SXTP Free Report ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 139,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned about 2.40% of 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.96% of the company’s stock.

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases in the United States. The company offers Arakoda for malaria preventative treatment. It also engages in the development of Tafenoquine (Arakoda regimen) that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for COVID-19 indications; Tafenoquine, which is in phase IIA clinical trials for babesiosis, fungal pneumonias, and candidiasis disease; and Celgosivir for respiratory viruses and dengue.

