Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Bausch Health Companies Inc. Lifted by Analyst (TSE:BHC)

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (TSE:BHC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bausch Health Companies in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 2nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.05 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.04. The consensus estimate for Bausch Health Companies’ current full-year earnings is $4.97 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ Q4 2025 earnings at $1.54 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.35 EPS.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

Bausch Health Companies Price Performance

Shares of TSE BHC opened at C$14.15 on Thursday. Bausch Health Companies has a fifty-two week low of C$7.56 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.43. The stock has a market cap of C$5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.43, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,583.76, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$12.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.98.

Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.36 by C$0.19. The company had revenue of C$3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.05 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative return on equity of 686.52% and a negative net margin of 6.76%.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified specialty pharmaceutical and medical device company in the United States and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products, aesthetic medical devices, and eye health.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.