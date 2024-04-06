Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT) Boosted by Roth Capital

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital lifted their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for GigaCloud Technology in a research note issued on Monday, April 1st. Roth Capital analyst M. Koranda now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.37. The consensus estimate for GigaCloud Technology’s current full-year earnings is $2.58 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for GigaCloud Technology’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.98 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.64 EPS.

Separately, Roth Mkm raised their price target on GigaCloud Technology from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

GigaCloud Technology Trading Up 3.5 %

NASDAQ:GCT opened at $34.75 on Thursday. GigaCloud Technology has a twelve month low of $4.93 and a twelve month high of $45.18. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 2.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at GigaCloud Technology

In other GigaCloud Technology news, CEO Lei Wu sold 20,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.39, for a total value of $727,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,217,994 shares in the company, valued at $44,322,801.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other GigaCloud Technology news, CEO Lei Wu sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.39, for a total value of $727,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,217,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,322,801.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Xinyan Hao sold 1,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total value of $35,207.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,148,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,178,792.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 440,287 shares of company stock worth $12,647,135 over the last quarter. Insiders own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GCT. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $1,425,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of GigaCloud Technology by 123.8% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 73,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 40,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. 34.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GigaCloud Technology Company Profile

GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.

Featured Stories

