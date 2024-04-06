Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Integra Resources Corp. Decreased by Analyst (CVE:ITR)

Integra Resources Corp. (CVE:ITR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James cut their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Integra Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 1st. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.04). The consensus estimate for Integra Resources’ current full-year earnings is ($0.15) per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Integra Resources’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Integra Resources from C$5.00 to C$4.25 in a research note on Friday, January 26th.

CVE:ITR opened at C$1.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.48, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of C$100.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.03 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.11. Integra Resources has a 1-year low of C$0.86 and a 1-year high of C$2.10.

Integra Resources Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Great Basin of the Western United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on developing DeLamar Project located in southwestern Idaho; and the Wildcat and Mountain View Projects located in western Nevada.

