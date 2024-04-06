Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) Decreased by Seaport Res Ptn

Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Materion in a report issued on Monday, April 1st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.35. The consensus estimate for Materion’s current full-year earnings is $6.14 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Materion’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.51 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.23 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.96 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.69 EPS.

Separately, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Materion from $157.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

Materion Stock Performance

Shares of Materion stock opened at $125.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Materion has a twelve month low of $92.23 and a twelve month high of $145.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $129.11 and its 200 day moving average is $117.67.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.03. Materion had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $421.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. Materion’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Materion Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Materion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Materion

In other news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.74, for a total transaction of $401,220.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,510 shares in the company, valued at $1,940,567.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.74, for a total value of $401,220.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,940,567.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shelly Marie Chadwick sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.60, for a total transaction of $265,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,743,292.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Materion

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Materion by 529.0% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Materion in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Materion in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Materion by 285.6% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Materion by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Materion Company Profile

Materion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, Precision Optics, and Other.

See Also

