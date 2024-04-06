Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Decreased by Zacks Small Cap (NASDAQ:SLRX)

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Small Cap decreased their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 2nd. Zacks Small Cap analyst B. Sorensen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($6.70) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($1.15). The consensus estimate for Salarius Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($4.63) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Salarius Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($6.70) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($6.70) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($6.71) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($26.80) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($5.85) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($5.85) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($5.89) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($5.89) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($23.50) EPS.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.49 on Friday. Salarius Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.43 and a 12-month high of $2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals by 757.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 538,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 475,315 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals by 1,350.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 291,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 271,772 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals by 105.2% in the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 115,364 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.88% of the company’s stock.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for cancers with unmet medical need. Its lead candidate is Seclidemstat (SP-2577), a small molecular inhibitor which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as Ewing sarcoma.

