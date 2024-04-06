Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Decreased by Zacks Small Cap (NASDAQ:SLRX)

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Small Cap decreased their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 2nd. Zacks Small Cap analyst B. Sorensen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($6.70) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($1.15). The consensus estimate for Salarius Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($4.63) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Salarius Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($6.70) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($6.70) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($6.71) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($26.80) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($5.85) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($5.85) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($5.89) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($5.89) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($23.50) EPS.
Salarius Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.4 %
Shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.49 on Friday. Salarius Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.43 and a 12-month high of $2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.64.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Salarius Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for cancers with unmet medical need. Its lead candidate is Seclidemstat (SP-2577), a small molecular inhibitor which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as Ewing sarcoma.
