Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI) Boosted by Roth Capital

VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI – Free Report) – Roth Capital increased their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for VirTra in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 3rd. Roth Capital analyst R. Baldry now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.14. The consensus estimate for VirTra’s current full-year earnings is $0.86 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for VirTra’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of VirTra from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. TheStreet raised shares of VirTra from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of VirTra from $14.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

VirTra Trading Down 3.4 %

VTSI stock opened at $14.40 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.63. VirTra has a fifty-two week low of $4.20 and a fifty-two week high of $16.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market cap of $159.98 million, a PE ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VTSI. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in VirTra by 127.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 108,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 60,900 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new position in VirTra during the fourth quarter worth $246,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in VirTra during the second quarter worth $383,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of VirTra during the second quarter worth $176,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of VirTra during the second quarter worth $158,000. 14.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VirTra Company Profile

VirTra, Inc provides use of force training and firearms training simulators for the law enforcement, military, and commercial markets worldwide. Its patented technologies, software, and scenarios provide intense training for de-escalation, judgmental use-of-force, marksmanship, and related training that mimics real-world situations.

