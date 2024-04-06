Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA) Lifted by Analyst

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright upped their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright analyst O. Livnat now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.46) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.47). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Zevra Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.57) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Zevra Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.55) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.55 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.64 EPS.

Get Zevra Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of Zevra Therapeutics from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Zevra Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ ZVRA opened at $4.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 6.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $209.33 million, a P/E ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.37. Zevra Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.89 and a 12-month high of $7.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zevra Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZVRA. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zevra Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $7,772,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Zevra Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,250,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Zevra Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,674,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Zevra Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,304,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Zevra Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,755,000. 35.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zevra Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc, a rare disease company melding science, discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company utilizes its Ligand Activated Therapy technology to generate improved prodrug versions of FDA-approved drugs, as well as to generate prodrug versions of existing compounds that may have applications for new disease indications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zevra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zevra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.