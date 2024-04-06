Raymond James & Associates Acquires 61,239 Shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)

Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 664,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,239 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 1.00% of UMH Properties worth $10,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in UMH Properties by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in UMH Properties by 177.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in UMH Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in UMH Properties by 1,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of UMH Properties by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

UMH Properties Stock Performance

UMH opened at $15.61 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -104.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.24. UMH Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.26 and a 1 year high of $16.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 6.52 and a quick ratio of 6.52.

UMH Properties Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. This is an increase from UMH Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently -573.33%.

UMH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Compass Point boosted their price target on UMH Properties from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com lowered UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. B. Riley initiated coverage on UMH Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of UMH Properties in a research report on Monday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Brett Taft sold 9,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total transaction of $155,918.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,544,049.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders purchased 239 shares of company stock worth $3,506. 9.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UMH Properties Profile

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

Featured Stories

