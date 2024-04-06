Raymond James & Associates Boosts Holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.18% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $10,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 462,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,420,000 after purchasing an additional 131,943 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,651,000 after acquiring an additional 18,559 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 488,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,916,000 after acquiring an additional 51,866 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 234.0% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 96,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,469,000 after acquiring an additional 67,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,817,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $472,790,000 after acquiring an additional 197,193 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Erik Gershwind sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.15, for a total transaction of $1,442,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,417,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,248,203.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Erik Gershwind sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.15, for a total transaction of $1,442,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,417,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,248,203.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mitchell Jacobson sold 24,501 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $2,433,194.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,683,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,219,171.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 254,503 shares of company stock worth $24,841,663 in the last three months. 18.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on MSM shares. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Monday, April 1st. KeyCorp cut their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MSC Industrial Direct presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.00.

MSC Industrial Direct Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MSM opened at $95.58 on Friday. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.80 and a twelve month high of $105.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.28.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 22.58% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $935.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

MSC Industrial Direct Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is currently 59.61%.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

(Free Report)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Featured Articles

