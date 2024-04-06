Raymond James & Associates Boosts Stock Holdings in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI)

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Free Report) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 474,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,120 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 2.63% of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF worth $10,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 45.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,890,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,588,000 after purchasing an additional 589,252 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 45.1% in the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 72,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 22,540 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,110,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 11.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,162,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,723,000 after acquiring an additional 115,361 shares during the period. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 24.7% in the second quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 5,159 shares during the period.

FTHI opened at $22.36 on Friday. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a 1-year low of $19.56 and a 1-year high of $22.59. The company has a market capitalization of $429.76 million, a PE ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.34.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.59%.

The First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US-listed stocks, with an overlay of short calls on the S&P 500. FTHI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

