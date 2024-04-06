Raymond James & Associates Buys 77,131 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 49.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 234,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,131 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.11% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $9,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 175.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management lifted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 60.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of JEF opened at $43.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.93 and a beta of 1.37. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.81 and a 52 week high of $47.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.62.

Jefferies Financial Group Announces Dividend

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.11. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on JEF. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jefferies Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.33.

Get Our Latest Report on Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.