Raymond James & Associates Has $9.37 Million Stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,863 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,802 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.09% of Wynn Resorts worth $9,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WYNN. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 4,285.7% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 307 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the first quarter valued at $45,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the third quarter valued at $47,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 170.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 754 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wynn Resorts stock opened at $107.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.23. The stock has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 1.93. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12-month low of $81.65 and a 12-month high of $117.86.

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The casino operator reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 11.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.23) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 16.72%.

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.17, for a total value of $100,963.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 522 shares in the company, valued at $54,898.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Wynn Resorts news, CFO Julie Cameron-Doe sold 4,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total transaction of $419,810.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,380 shares in the company, valued at $6,418,618.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.17, for a total value of $100,963.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,898.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,828 shares of company stock worth $7,345,942 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

WYNN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Bank Of America (Bofa) increased their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $117.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.43.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

