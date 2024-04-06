Raymond James & Associates Sells 17,520 Shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its position in shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 128,598 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 17,520 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.48% of ePlus worth $10,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLUS. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of ePlus in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ePlus during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ePlus during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in ePlus during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in ePlus by 862.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 953 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PLUS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of ePlus from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Sidoti downgraded shares of ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 8th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John E. Callies sold 1,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.17, for a total value of $103,554.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,622,430.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ePlus Price Performance

PLUS opened at $76.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.99. ePlus inc. has a 1 year low of $41.71 and a 1 year high of $83.57.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $509.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $598.25 million. ePlus had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 5.86%. As a group, analysts anticipate that ePlus inc. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ePlus

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including managed, professional, security solutions, cloud consulting and hosting, staff augmentation, storage-as-a-service, server and desktop support, and project management services.

Further Reading

