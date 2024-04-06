Raymond James & Associates Sells 45,658 Shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 30.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 45,658 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.30% of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $9,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IYR. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 202.0% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 742.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 86.5% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

IYR stock opened at $87.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.91. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.88 and a fifty-two week high of $92.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.02 and a 200-day moving average of $84.99.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

