Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMVM)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMVM – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 2.08% of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF worth $4,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 1,103.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 1,394.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 4,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF during the third quarter valued at $208,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:XMVM opened at $53.48 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.33. The firm has a market cap of $213.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.13. Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF has a one year low of $40.11 and a one year high of $54.73.

About Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF

The Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (XMVM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Midcap 400 High Momentum Value index. The fund tracks a value-weighted index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by value and momentum. XMVM was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

