Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 348.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 209,132 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,481 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Antero Resources worth $4,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 227.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 371,404 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $8,423,000 after acquiring an additional 258,083 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,520,782 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $698,477,000 after acquiring an additional 113,864 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 90.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 95,851 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 45,551 shares during the period. 83.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Antero Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.18.

Antero Resources Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:AR opened at $29.29 on Friday. Antero Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $19.91 and a 52 week high of $30.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 38.04 and a beta of 3.30.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Antero Resources had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 2.10%. Equities analysts predict that Antero Resources Co. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Antero Resources

In related news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 28,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total value of $736,356.61. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,805,090.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 28,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total value of $736,356.61. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,805,090.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 232,293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total transaction of $6,004,774.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,550,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 467,280 shares of company stock valued at $12,153,605 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.95% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.