Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 1,074 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,074 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF worth $4,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 10,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FTEC opened at $154.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.16. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 1 year low of $108.86 and a 1 year high of $159.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.85.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

