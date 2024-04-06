Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 26,432 Shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI – Free Report) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,432 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust were worth $4,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BUI. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 1.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 3.3% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period.

Get BlackRock Utilities Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust alerts:

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE BUI opened at $21.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.70. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust has a 1-year low of $18.73 and a 1-year high of $23.63.

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $0.121 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.90%.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Utility, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the utilities and infrastructure sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Utilities Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Utilities Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.