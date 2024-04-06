Regency Capital Management Inc. DE Buys 1,124 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Regency Capital Management Inc. DE increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 51.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 6,322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC now owns 13,854 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 56,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,616,000 after purchasing an additional 5,301 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Point Inc. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $7,823,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $121.36 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $95.77 and a 52 week high of $122.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $481.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.96.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $84.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.03 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 42.74%.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.82.

View Our Latest Report on XOM

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.