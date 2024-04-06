Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) Shares Acquired by China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Free Report) by 354.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,257 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,122 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Relay Therapeutics were worth $157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Relay Therapeutics by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 286,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,586,000 after buying an additional 5,958 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 13,536 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 5,437 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 48.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Relay Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $1,733,000. Institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Relay Therapeutics alerts:

Relay Therapeutics Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Relay Therapeutics stock opened at $6.90 on Friday. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.95 and a 12-month high of $19.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Relay Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RLAY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.09. Relay Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,263.49% and a negative return on equity of 42.43%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RLAY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.69.

View Our Latest Analysis on Relay Therapeutics

Relay Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and Migoprotafib (GDC-1971), an oral, small molecule, potent and selective inhibitor of the protein tyrosine phosphatase SHP2 that binds and stabilizes Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 (SHP2) as a monotherapy in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Relay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.