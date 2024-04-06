Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Bought by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RSG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at $258,032,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,180,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $835,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791,149 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 1,497,159.0% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 913,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,158,000 after acquiring an additional 913,267 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,317,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $355,002,000 after acquiring an additional 862,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,202,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $313,865,000 after acquiring an additional 563,761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 5,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.10, for a total value of $1,002,608.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,669,303.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Republic Services from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group downgraded Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $175.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Republic Services from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Republic Services from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Republic Services from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.17.

Republic Services Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of RSG opened at $188.40 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.81 and a 12-month high of $192.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $182.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.57.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.13. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 11.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.12%.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

