Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for inTEST Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:INTT)

inTEST Co. (NYSE:INTT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Northland Capmk issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of inTEST in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 1st. Northland Capmk analyst E. Jackson anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for inTEST’s current full-year earnings is $1.04 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for inTEST’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of inTEST from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th.

inTEST Stock Performance

NYSE:INTT opened at $13.26 on Thursday. inTEST has a 1 year low of $10.66 and a 1 year high of $27.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.31 million, a PE ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.97.

Institutional Trading of inTEST

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in inTEST by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 803,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,921,000 after purchasing an additional 23,554 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in inTEST by 238.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 798,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,973,000 after purchasing an additional 562,924 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in inTEST by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 736,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,020,000 after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in inTEST by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 585,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,968,000 after purchasing an additional 7,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in inTEST by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 447,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,082,000 after purchasing an additional 87,249 shares during the last quarter. 63.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

inTEST Company Profile

inTEST Corporation supplies test and process solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences, security, and semiconductor markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Electronic Test, Environmental Technologies, and Process Technologies.

