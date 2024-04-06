Research Analysts Offer Predictions for AST SpaceMobile, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ASTS)

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley reduced their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 2nd. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.15). The consensus estimate for AST SpaceMobile’s current full-year earnings is ($0.71) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for AST SpaceMobile’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.59) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.21) EPS.

Get AST SpaceMobile alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $7.50 to $7.40 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a report on Friday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

AST SpaceMobile Price Performance

Shares of ASTS stock opened at $2.21 on Friday. AST SpaceMobile has a 12-month low of $1.97 and a 12-month high of $7.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $481.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.98 and a 200-day moving average of $3.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AST SpaceMobile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in AST SpaceMobile by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,446,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,811,000 after acquiring an additional 103,030 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in AST SpaceMobile by 273.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,009,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,845,000 after buying an additional 2,935,470 shares in the last quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC lifted its position in AST SpaceMobile by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC now owns 3,962,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,896,000 after buying an additional 1,695,805 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its position in AST SpaceMobile by 134.2% during the 2nd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,745,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,203,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AST SpaceMobile by 101.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,239,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,824,000 after buying an additional 623,669 shares in the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AST SpaceMobile

(Get Free Report)

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. AST SpaceMobile, Inc was founded in 2017 and is based in Midland, Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AST SpaceMobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AST SpaceMobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.